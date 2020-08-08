Letter: Why middle-America leans right

There are possibly three 'scientific' reasons why middle-America is consistently conservative.
This is the first explanation and it is scientifically provable.
Scientists discovered 150 years ago that a necessary ingredient for childhood brain development is iodine. While most people on the US coasts consume iodine via fish, and have since added iodine to salt as a means of insuring that young minds have this mineral, no such effort has taken place in middle America to address brain development. Therefore the minds of our mid-America people are not well or fully developed compared to their peers on the coastal states.
The second 'reason' is related to the first in that 'conservative' people are naturally reluctant to change, and are quite able to ignore facts/reasons for accepting advance/learning. This is a rigidity associated with diminished mental aptitude.
The third reason is dogmatic belief. Once an idea becomes ingrained in a 'reduced capacity mind' it is virtually impossible to change via rational reasons.
Vin Allen
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
