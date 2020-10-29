 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Why no foreign policy debate?
View Comments

Letter: Why no foreign policy debate?

In previous presidential elections, the last debate usually focused on foreign policy. That was the case in 2016 between Trump and Clinton and in 2012 between Obama and Romney. In the latter, Obama ridiculed Romney for saying Russia was our biggest threat. So why no foreign policy debate now between Trump and Biden?? Instead, the debate commission has chosen topics of fighting COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership. Ditto topics from the first debate. Thus far debate topics have been implied anti-Trump. So why no foreign policy debate? Maybe because Trump is strong on it with Middle East peace deals, eliminating Iranian and ISIS terrorist leaders, getting NATO allies to pay more, asylum deals with Central American countries, new trade deals with China, Canada and Mexico, a quiet North Korea, and rebuilding our military. Biden/Obama had what? Giving $150 billion to the Iranians and clandestine plane loads of cash on a tarmac in Tehran. Why is there no foreign policy debate?

Terrence Williams

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News