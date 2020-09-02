 Skip to main content
Letter: Why no mention?
Letter: Why no mention?

In 2016, Herman Caine, a prominent African American, ran for President of the USA on the Republican ticket. He did not win but was hailed by the RNC for the importance that hen and other African Americans, are to the Republicans and Donald Trump. He was a loyalist and this past June attended a Trump, outdoor rally, held in Tulsa. Three weeks later he died, victim of the Coronavirus, contracting it during that event where no one wore masks and nor social distancing occurred

So, a question Is that why, during the entirety of the 2020 RNC Convention, was his name never once mentioned nor tribute paid to his loyalty to the party, nor condolences offered in of respect to his family?

After all, Black Lives Matter, no matter their party affiliation.

Carl Bosse

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

