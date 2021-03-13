Letter: Why Not Say “All Lives Matter?”

I write in response to Phil Reineker’s letter wondering why we must say, “Black Lives Matter” and not “All Lives Matter?”
He claims that saying, “Black Lives Matter” implies that Black lives matter more than others, suggesting there is an invisible “only” in front of the phrase “Black Lives Matter.” But that is not the case.
What we mean when we say “Black Lives Matter” is that Black lives matter, too. The reason we need to say “Black Lives Matter” and say it repeatedly is that throughout this nation’s history and to the present day, we have disregarded and destroyed Black lives.
One Reddit user explained it this way: Imagine you're sitting down to dinner with your family, and while everyone else gets a serving of the meal, you don't get any. You say, "I should get my fair share." But in reply, you are told, "everyone should get their fair share." Of course everyone should get their fair share; indeed, that was your point.
BLACK LIVES MATTER!
Amelia Cramer
Downtown
