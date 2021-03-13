 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Why Not Say “All Lives Matter?”
View Comments

Letter: Why Not Say “All Lives Matter?”

  • Comments

I write in response to Phil Reineker’s letter wondering why we must say, “Black Lives Matter” and not “All Lives Matter?”

He claims that saying, “Black Lives Matter” implies that Black lives matter more than others, suggesting there is an invisible “only” in front of the phrase “Black Lives Matter.” But that is not the case.

What we mean when we say “Black Lives Matter” is that Black lives matter, too. The reason we need to say “Black Lives Matter” and say it repeatedly is that throughout this nation’s history and to the present day, we have disregarded and destroyed Black lives.

One Reddit user explained it this way: Imagine you're sitting down to dinner with your family, and while everyone else gets a serving of the meal, you don't get any. You say, "I should get my fair share." But in reply, you are told, "everyone should get their fair share." Of course everyone should get their fair share; indeed, that was your point.

BLACK LIVES MATTER!

Amelia Cramer

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 7

  • Updated

LETTERS: A letter writer claiming to represent Real Christians Against Dinosaurs writes that much of Tucson's misfortune can be traced back to "Roxy the T-Rex, the rattlesnake bridge and many others." An intriguing hypothesis . . .

Letters to the Editor, March 10
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 10

  • Updated

LETTERS: A few letter writers express their displeasure for Kyrsten Sinema's now infamous "no" vote on the floor of the Senate to help defeat a minimum wage raise provision in the new COVID recovery bill.

Letters to the Editor, March 8
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 8

  • Updated

LETTERS: Nearly every other letter writer has something to say about a decision they agree or disagree with Tucson Mayor Regina Romero making (or not making). Read their complaints (and praise) in our Monday edition of Letters to the Editor

Local-issues

Letter: Reid Park Zoo

PLEASE do not let this small group of special interest people stop the Asian addition = this expansion has been discussed for years and approv…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News