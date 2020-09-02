 Skip to main content
Letter: Why not to vote for Trump
What would you think if you had a Dr. who told you that your cancer would miraculously disappear?

What if your economic advisor had filed for bankruptcy 6 times?

What would you think of a parent who treated his children from one marriage differently than from another marriage?

What would you think of a spouse repeatedly cheating on their spouse?

What would you think of your boss if he routinely lied to you?

What would you think of your parents if they abused children and refugees?

What would you think of a government employee who believes a political enemy over his intelligence services?

What would you think of someone who openly disparages the legal system by refusing to honor subpoenas?

What would you think of someone who is a religious bigot and racist?

How would you feel about a customer who cheated their contractor out of money?

GUESS WHO?

Rob Russell

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

