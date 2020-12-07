Letter: Why Pardons?

Pardon
Definition: To release (a person) from punishment or disfavor for wrongdoing or a fault.
Political Pardon: The action of an executive official of the government that mitigates or sets aside the punishment for a crime.
The power to pardon applies only to offenses against the laws of the jurisdiction of which the pardoning official is the chief executive. Thus the president may only pardon for violations of federal law.
That leads me to believe that there are some in the administration who are concerned about their conduct while exercising their duties.
Michael Holloway
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
