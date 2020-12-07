 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Why Pardons?
View Comments

Letter: Why Pardons?

Pardon

Definition: To release (a person) from punishment or disfavor for wrongdoing or a fault.

Political Pardon: The action of an executive official of the government that mitigates or sets aside the punishment for a crime.

The power to pardon applies only to offenses against the laws of the jurisdiction of which the pardoning official is the chief executive. Thus the president may only pardon for violations of federal law.

That leads me to believe that there are some in the administration who are concerned about their conduct while exercising their duties.

Michael Holloway

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: From comic critiques to fire fighter feats, this grab bag mail bag of Letters to the Editor has something from every flavor of reader, just in time for the holiday season!

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Christy

No matter how Supervisor Steve Christy rationalizes it, his vote against certification of recent Pima County election results is a direct slap…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News