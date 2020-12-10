 Skip to main content
Letter: Why Republicans Remain Silent
Letter: Why Republicans Remain Silent

I keep hearing that the reason that GOP elected officials (especially members of congress and state legislatures) continue to remain silent when Donald Trump does something that should be condemned is because they fear him and his base. They even remain silent while Trump continues his un-American effort to overturn the election.

What is the real reason GOP members are silent? Well, we need to retire that narrative about the reason is they fear him and replace it with what is more accurate. They are silent because they agree with him.

The reality is that many Republicans, like Trump, appear to crave power at all costs. If Trump was somehow able to get the election reversed by undemocratic means, they would be extremely happy to accept and wield that power.

The GOP has for several years had a dangerous lack of commitment to democratic norms, disrespect of political opponents and the encouragement of violence and the violation of minority rights.

Thomas Wilson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

