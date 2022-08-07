 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Why semiautomatics you ask.

  • Comments

A letter writer last week asked, "Why Semiautomatic Guns". Well, me being retired military and a weapons instructor, I do believe I can answer that. While Lee is partially right that most hunters use bolt action rifles, It's really a matter of personal preference. Some hunters simply don't like a bolt gun. They would rather hunt with a pump action, a break open, a lever action, or a semi auto rifle. Remington makes a very good 5 shot semiauto for hunting. They also make a good semiauto shotgun for upland bird hunting. When I'm hunting, I like to carry a large bore revolver. I've put more meat on the table with that than my rifle.

When it comes to personal protection, again it's a matter of preference. If you don't like a semiauto, then you will lean more towards a revolver. Me, I carry a semi for protection. Personal choice.

Steven Barker

People are also reading…

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Star Endorsements

Yesterday's announcement that the Star would no longer endorse political candidates is a huge mistake.  Your editorial board's unwillingness t…

Letter: Another Example

If anyone needed another example that demonstrates the Republican party is not interested in making things better for the average American, it…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News