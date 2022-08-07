Letter: Why semiautomatics you ask.

A letter writer last week asked, "Why Semiautomatic Guns". Well, me being retired military and a weapons instructor, I do believe I can answer that. While Lee is partially right that most hunters use bolt action rifles, It's really a matter of personal preference. Some hunters simply don't like a bolt gun. They would rather hunt with a pump action, a break open, a lever action, or a semi auto rifle. Remington makes a very good 5 shot semiauto for hunting. They also make a good semiauto shotgun for upland bird hunting. When I'm hunting, I like to carry a large bore revolver. I've put more meat on the table with that than my rifle.