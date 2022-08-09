 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Why Sinema Did It?

Re: the Aug. 7 article "Immoderate Sinema wields power to shield wealthy."

Tim Steller’s article on Senator Sinema’s protection of super-rich Wall Street executives’ tax loophole highlights the interesting question of why she did it. She did so for the same reason that Willy Sutton robbed banks — that is where the money is. In today’s political world, only a handful of politicians are rich enough to finance their own campaigns and few are able to crowd fund as does AOC, Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump. Others require a rich political patron. Political novice Blake Masters, for example, has billionaire Peter Thiel who is putting $15 million into his campaign to unseat Mark Kelly. Senator Sinema has the pharmaceutical industry and Wall Street. While her patrons do little for Arizona they do much for Senator Sinema. She seems to reciprocate by how she votes. If we don’t want such quid per quo voting by Members of Congress we need a different way to finance their campaigns.

Pat Choate

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

