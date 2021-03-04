Letter: Why Sinema Should Stop Defending the Filibuster

Several letters have been published praising Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for her "bipartisanship," including her support of the filibuster. Here's why she shouldn't be in favor of that:
1. The Senate already is an undemocratic (small "d") institution. Senate Republicans haven't represented the majority of the U.S. population since 1996. Right now, the 50 GOP Senators represent just 43.5% of the population.
2. The filibuster further empowers these 50 Senators to impose the will of the minority onto the majority will of voters.
3. The filibuster isn't required by the Consitution. It was passed in the early 1800s, but rarely used until more recent times to block such things as civil rights and gun violence legislation. Most recently, the filibuster threat has derailed the proposed $15 minimum wage--which two-thirds of the American public favor (and Sen. Sinema also opposes.)
I voted for Sen. Sinema because she ran as a Democrat. I'd like her to go back to acting like one!
Karen Schickedanz
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.