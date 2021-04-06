Letter: Why the mask mandate??

For a year now, we were informed that a mask, and social distancing was mandatory to protect everyone from the Covid 19 pandemic. President Trump promised the American public that he was fast tracking a vaccine to counter act the virus, which he did thankfully. I was under the impression along with the vast amount of the country's population that once we received our vaccination, we could eliminate the mask, and get back to living a normal life. I received both of my vaccinations in February, and I am now being told by the(so called experts) that I should be wearing two masks. When does this madness end???
Dennis Jacobsen
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.