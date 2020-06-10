Letter: Why the NYT was wrong to publish Tom Cotton's op-ed

There must be a line drawn at ‘both-sidesism.’ That's why I'm disappointed that the Times's published Tom Cotton's op-ed.
We can have civil discourse and ‘both-sides’ debates about how to fund a public park or how to maintain a municipal budget. But any ‘argument’ that questions individuals' basic humanity—such as calling for force to suppress a largely peaceful national protest—is not “news fit to print.”
In fact, this long-standing democratic norm is why we have never seen national publications publish op-eds about segregationist politicians discussing the ‘black problem.’ Or space afforded to Slobodan Milošević to explain why non-Serbs should be stripped of their citizenship.
So that the Times failed to draw a line at endorsing violence against fellow Americans makes its editorial decision all the more disappointing. The Times's role is to curate public discussion in a spirit that upholds democratic values. Instead, it drove a crack in the base of the Fourth Estate.
Brian Feldman
Catalina
