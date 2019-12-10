I wonder what Mitch McConnell and the Republicans would have to say if Obama wouldn't show his tax returns, and had multiple allegations made against him for inappropriate sexual behavior? Or if Obama insulted people nationally and internationally with schoolyard behavior and lied so consistently? Or had his name on a for- profit university that was found to be fraudulent? Those are some examples. Are the Republicans so afraid of Trump and their base, they are silent? What about character and integrity as well as compromise for the people's welfare? You need to be living in a different country if you are uncomfortable with these values. Democracy is not for you.
Rozanne Plotnik
Green Valley
