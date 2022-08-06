 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Why the West Just Watches Putin

Re: July 23 article: Ukrainian War Articles

The writer wonders why the West doesn't act while Putin tries to eradicate everything Ukrainian.

Perhaps the West doesn't know how to preserve cultures. Perhaps the West is more adapted to destroying cultures.

Our history is full of US attempts to overthrow established, even democratic governments overseas.

The "Banana Republics' in Central America, Iran, VIetnam. All in the interests of profit.

Further back we have our 'own' country, where we tried for years to obliterate the Native population of this vast land.

Historcally, we seem more aligned with Putin than Ukraine, we just don't want to admit it.

Ken Chernock

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

