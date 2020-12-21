Letter: Why Trump believes he won the election

Has anyone truly listened to and tried to dissect Trump’s words in his idiotic claims to have won the election in “a landslide,” “by the biggest margin in history,” or “by 420 electoral votes,” or his histrionics about fraud, collision, and corruption?
Have you heard him say he “has proof” of the fraud? He has guaranteed that he “Won and won big?” Proof! The only “proof” Trump could have would probably never see the light of day (tax returns) if he has any at all.
The possible conclusion is, the only way Trump could claim his false claims is if he had already, with his Dark State, rigged the election through coercion, deceit and monetary ‘grants and promises.’ If he did, the proof would end him in prison for the rest of his life. Is he so arrogant to believe he could ‘shoot someone on 5th Avenue’ by buying votes that would reelect him? Probably.
But 7 million more people saw through him than didn’t.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
