Letter: Why Trump Is Who He Is
Letter: Why Trump Is Who He Is

I just finished reading "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man" by Mary L. Trump, Ph.D. Mary, who is the niece of Donald, wrote this book to explain how he became the way he is. She is unsparing and unflinching in her descriptions of the Trump family and its dynamics, from Friedrich and Elizabeth Trump's first meeting in 1901 to a family gathering at the White House in 2017. While I can't ignore the possibility that she wants to cash in on today's political polarization, I firmly believe her primary motive is to warn the nation, based on the past four years of a Trump Presidency, of what could happen if he is reelected - and why.

I think everyone - Trump supporters and opponents alike - should read this book. It may open your eyes. It did mine.

Dave Peterson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

