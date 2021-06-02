Letter: why Trump will always be wrong about Wuhan

Even if it turns out the the Covid virus was leaked from a Wuhan lab, Trump's ugly insinuations about the "China virus" were meant to incite and inflame increased anger against China, and to deflect attention from his own lack of competence in handling the virus in USA, rather than to educate and inform. Being quick to blame and incriminate others wastes time necessary to face and remedy serious national problems. I am glad that Biden focuses his efforts on finding solutions, rather than passing blame.
Janette Buconocore
North side
