Letter: Why Trump Will Not Be A "Dictator"

The President of the United States is not afforded the power in himself to be a dictator. Most executive branch "decisions" are actually delegated by Congress to some Cabinet Secretary or Director. Constitutionally the President nominates and may fire these officials, but he is most definitely not supposed to be their "boss." If there were a boss it would be Public Law, the 60 plus Titles of Congressional enactments that direct the activities of all Civil Service employees and much of what appointed officials must, may and may not do. The Constitution charges that the President "shall take care that the Laws be faithfully executed." All valid executive orders direct a specific civl servant to execute a specific statute a particular lawful way. No violations are allowed even if the President orders that the law be broken. That the Republican Senate failed to convict the President of his confessed violation of Title 18 USC Paragraph 201(b) ("bribery") is their shame. His power remains unchanged, no more, no less.
David Vernon
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.