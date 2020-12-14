 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Why Trump Won't Stop
View Comments

Letter: Why Trump Won't Stop

Trump won't stop because it is in his interest, as he sees it, to continue. Why is that?

1) He is raising a huge amount of money in this process, money he will be able to use as he sees fit.

2) He is keeping his base of supporters energized and engaged with him.

3) He is keeping the spotlight on himself.

4) If he loses, he has the material to construct another Lost Cause-type narrative to rival the South's take on the Civil War. Such a narrative can serve many functions in the future.

5) And lastly, when he started down this path, was it all that certain that he would lose?

So, to conclude, why should he stop? He is paying no price for what he is doing. Sadly, the American people, and our form of democracy are suffering, but we have ample evidence that he doesn't care about either.

Gene Griffiths

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Snowbird go home!

Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed? Remember “Unite the Right” rally? They …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News