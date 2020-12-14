Letter: Why Trump Won't Stop

Trump won't stop because it is in his interest, as he sees it, to continue. Why is that?
1) He is raising a huge amount of money in this process, money he will be able to use as he sees fit.
2) He is keeping his base of supporters energized and engaged with him.
3) He is keeping the spotlight on himself.
4) If he loses, he has the material to construct another Lost Cause-type narrative to rival the South's take on the Civil War. Such a narrative can serve many functions in the future.
5) And lastly, when he started down this path, was it all that certain that he would lose?
So, to conclude, why should he stop? He is paying no price for what he is doing. Sadly, the American people, and our form of democracy are suffering, but we have ample evidence that he doesn't care about either.
Gene Griffiths
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
