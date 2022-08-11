Letter: Why Trump?

To my neighbors who think Trump should still be president--Why? Trump got no legislation passed to address crime and gun violence. Nothing to address the insatiable appetite of millions of Americans for drugs. Nothing to address the deficit or the national debt. He sent love letters to North Korea's dear leader but got no deal to denuclearize the peninsula. He ripped up the Iran deal and now Iran is closer to having an atomic bomb than ever. He couldn't even get the republicans in congress to give him money to build the wall-- because they well know it's a fool's errand-- so he stole money from the Defense Department--Mexico never paid a nickel. After billions spent-- millions of gallons of precious water squandered and untold environmental devastation, much of his wall is already falling apart. Trump did get a budget-busting tax cut through congress but he promised it would rev up economic growth to 6% yet GDP stayed at about 2%--about the same as under Obama.