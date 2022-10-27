Letter: Why vote Blue?

Voting rights, civil rights, freedom of choice.
Indigenous rights, gender rights, equal rights.
Free and fair elections, political accountability, rule of law.
Jobs, infrastructure, middle-class economic strength.
Climate action, natural disaster funds, science.
Affordable health care, caps on insulin, tackle Big Pharma.
Sensible gun laws, broad law enforcement training, justice.
Separation of church and state, bolster public education, fight censorship.
NATO, balanced immigration, geopolitical awareness.
Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid.
Democracy.
Civility.
Truth.
D. Michael Barclay and Ashley E. Sweeney
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.