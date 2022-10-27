 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Why vote Blue?

  • Comments

Voting rights, civil rights, freedom of choice.

Indigenous rights, gender rights, equal rights.

Free and fair elections, political accountability, rule of law.

Jobs, infrastructure, middle-class economic strength.

Climate action, natural disaster funds, science.

Affordable health care, caps on insulin, tackle Big Pharma.

Sensible gun laws, broad law enforcement training, justice.

Separation of church and state, bolster public education, fight censorship.

NATO, balanced immigration, geopolitical awareness.

Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid.

Democracy.

People are also reading…

Civility.

Truth.

D. Michael Barclay and Ashley E. Sweeney

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News