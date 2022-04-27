 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Why war?

The world watched as Hitler rolled in to many countries, & 6 million Jew were slaughtered. (The reason for the killing was extermination!}

Now we all watch as Putin wantonly murders Ukrainians, (including the elderly, children, pregnant women, & rape is rampant) This goes way beyond the so-called killing of enlisted men.

How long will this go on? Is there NO end to greedy, selfish dictators who strive to destroy humanity?

Yes, there is the threat of nuclear war. Will we all stand back and let our world be destroyed?! I wonder!

Janice Campos

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

