Letter: Why wasn't US prepared for virus?

Thank you for the interview with author Max Brooks. The best explanation I've seen of how we were caught flat footed and unprepared for a pandemic that had been predicted for decades.
One small correction: Interviewer Patt morrison: "We've only had, I think, two hostile incursions into the continental United States, 9/11 and the War of 1812."
Pancho Villa's raid on Columbus, N.M in March 1916 was certainly a hostile incursion. A minor incident in comparison with 9/11, but with potentially far reaching consequences. The intercepted Zimmerman Telegram provided credible evidence that Villa's raid was a provocation to draw the US into war with Mexico and prevent our entry into World War I on the side of the allies.
During the 1929 revolution Mexican troops hired American aviators to drop crude black powder bombs on rebel positions. Much of the fighting was near the US border and a few bombs were accidentally dropped on Naco, AZ.
The only casualty was a young Mexican bombardier.
William Thornton
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
