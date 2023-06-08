Re: the June 5 article "Three reasons we're stuck with Trump and Biden."

I was amused by Megan Mcardle's editorial. Her gist was we need well informed voters to make thoughtful choices, That's the media's job, and they're doing a terrible job.

Some examples: Governor DeSantis announced his candidacy for Presidency on Twitter. What got reported and was the technical glitches with Twitter. Nothing was reported that would inform voters about his policies. The twitter glitches will be a forgotten by the end of the day.

President Biden takes a spill after a speech to the Air Force Academy. No mention was made of the substance of his speech, or his plans to deal with the rising tensions with China, Russia.

These are recent examples, but the list is endless. They are fed to us by a media with an agenda and that agenda is not to inform voters or raise the level discourse in today's politics.

So the next time some opinion writer scolds us for not being informed voters, take a hard look in the mirror and do your job!

Jay Allen

Midtown