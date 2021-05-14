 Skip to main content
Letter: Why We Might Have Racists Among US
Recent letters have noted that more Whites than Blacks have been killed by cops and that the U.S. is not racist because we have had one Black President and one Black Vice-President. Both statements ignore crucial data.

The first statement is an abstract truth that ignores an empirical one, namely that Blacks, as a percentage of our population, are far more likely to be killed by cops than are Whites.

As for presidential elections, Obama won with 51% of the vote. That leaves approximately half of our 328 million citizens who did not vote for a Black.

In the most recent election, 58% of Whites voted for Trump, 41% for Biden. As for the Black vote, Trump won 12%, Biden 87%.

Despite recent gains for minorities (83% of whom are Democrats), Congress is still disproportionately White (77%) when compared to the U.S. population (60% non-Latino Whites).

And that convinces you we have no systemic racism?

Ron Terpening

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

