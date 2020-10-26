Letter: Why We Should Fear COVID-19

The first reported death in the United States from COVID-19 was on February 6, 2020. Since then, 248 days have passed, and the baleful microbe has claimed over 214,000 American lives. Dare to average that out and the calculator will cite that 863 people have died each day. To put in perspective, a Boeing 737 carries 189 passengers. If four crashed daily with no survivors, there would still be 107 less casualties than those attributed to the coronavirus. Even so, nobody would want to board a Boeing 737 because of the rational fear that they would be one of the unlucky ones. Yet somehow, our icommander-in-chief has the arrogance to suggest that we should not be afraid of COVID-19. As a husband and a father, I am terrified of the coronavirus. That fear keeps a mask on my face, hand sanitizer in my pocket, and drives me to elect the candidate who views the unpleasant emotion as a necessary motivator, not a character flaw.
Andrew Ginsburg
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!