Letter: Why were Presidents Bush and Obama not impeached?
View Comments

Letter: Why were Presidents Bush and Obama not impeached?

A Democrat controlled House of Representatives is impeaching President Trump for Abuse of Power and Obstructing Congress. But where were the impeachments of Presidents Bush and Obama for far more serious Abuses of Power? Was Bush impeached by a Democrat controlled House in 2006 for his Iraq war over Weapons of Mass Destruction that were not there, wherein thousands of our troops were killed or injured, costing $billions. Was Obama impeached by a Republican controlled House in 2011 for joining with France to oust Libya's leader Gaddafi, which resulted in the country falling into chaos with Islamic extremists militias controlling the place and their murder of Ambassador Stevens and several other brave Americans at Benghazi. Add to that Obama's failure to deal early on with "JV team ISIS" that slaughtered thousands; his refusal to provide Congress with all records they wanted in Fast and Furious; his campaign's use of U.S. tax dollars to oust Israel's PM Netanyahu, etc. Only an impeachment of Trump by hate filled Democrats!

David Burford

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Service animals

KGUN-9 recently did a piece about a man who registered a beehive as a service animal to illustrate the need for tightening the rules about ser…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News