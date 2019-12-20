Letter: Why were Presidents Bush and Obama not impeached?

A Democrat controlled House of Representatives is impeaching President Trump for Abuse of Power and Obstructing Congress. But where were the impeachments of Presidents Bush and Obama for far more serious Abuses of Power? Was Bush impeached by a Democrat controlled House in 2006 for his Iraq war over Weapons of Mass Destruction that were not there, wherein thousands of our troops were killed or injured, costing $billions. Was Obama impeached by a Republican controlled House in 2011 for joining with France to oust Libya's leader Gaddafi, which resulted in the country falling into chaos with Islamic extremists militias controlling the place and their murder of Ambassador Stevens and several other brave Americans at Benghazi. Add to that Obama's failure to deal early on with "JV team ISIS" that slaughtered thousands; his refusal to provide Congress with all records they wanted in Fast and Furious; his campaign's use of U.S. tax dollars to oust Israel's PM Netanyahu, etc. Only an impeachment of Trump by hate filled Democrats!
David Burford
Northwest side
