Letter: Why Won't Joe Take the Trump Vaccine?

The Biden administration intends to set a good example for Covid-19 containment within his inner circle in sharp contrast to the behavior of Trump’s team where dozens have been infected.
Joe dictates small and infrequent public events, repeated testing of him, staff and reporters, with no face-to-face Cabinet meetings.
Apparently he prefers these herculean measures to the obvious choice, taking the Trump Vaccine.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
