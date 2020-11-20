Letter: Why won't Trump concede?

The answer is simple. If he does he'll no longer be the center of attention. Refusing to concede and being hauled out of the White House January 20th kicking and screaming means he'll be on the evening news and will dominate the conversation at the Inaugural Balls that evening. That's what narcissistic people do. Trump wants everyone talking about him. He has all along, and is not about to change. The coronavirus, Biden's victory, the health of the nation - be damned.
While he's carrying on the next few weeks with his endless lawsuits his supporters will be laughing and cheering him on while emptying their pockets so he'll run in four more years. Trump's got them right where he wants them. He's quite a snake oil salesman.
Jim Dreis
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
