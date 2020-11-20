 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Why won't Trump concede?
View Comments

Letter: Why won't Trump concede?

The answer is simple. If he does he'll no longer be the center of attention. Refusing to concede and being hauled out of the White House January 20th kicking and screaming means he'll be on the evening news and will dominate the conversation at the Inaugural Balls that evening. That's what narcissistic people do. Trump wants everyone talking about him. He has all along, and is not about to change. The coronavirus, Biden's victory, the health of the nation - be damned.

While he's carrying on the next few weeks with his endless lawsuits his supporters will be laughing and cheering him on while emptying their pockets so he'll run in four more years. Trump's got them right where he wants them. He's quite a snake oil salesman.

Jim Dreis

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News