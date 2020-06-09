Letter: Why you MUST wear a mask

I agree with Governor Ducey’s decision to “reopen” Arizona, but he made a significant mistake by not including a mandate to wear masks in all public indoor places. Community spread of COVID-19 is caused by people not wearing masks. The maximum amount of virus, which is shed in an individual’s breath, occurs several days before the individual has symptoms of the COVID-19. A mask keeps that big virus shed inside the person’s mask. No doubt most of the people I see in my grocery stores and other retail outlets, who are not wearing masks, just do not know this simple fact. If the objectives are to keep the Arizona economy moving, to minimize deaths and hospitalizations, and to open the public schools and universities this fall, then we have to stop community spread and that means, very simply, requiring masks. Please Governor Ducey!
Martha Gilliland
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
