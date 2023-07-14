The value of higher education should be recognized, as it prepares individuals for various professions and contributes to economic growth, innovation, and social progress. The rising cost of education has made it impossible for many to pursue college without accumulating significant debt. Expecting individuals to shoulder such burdens is unfair, especially considering the broader benefits education brings to society.

Supporting those burdened by educational debt helps level the playing field, ensuring equal opportunities for individuals from all socio-economic backgrounds. It's important to note that not everyone comes from a privileged background, and many face barriers to accessing higher education. Investing in the education and well-being of college graduates benefits society by providing skilled professionals in fields like teaching, healthcare, entrepreneurship, science, law enforcement, IT, and other industries.

Assisting individuals with educational debt leads to a more educated and skilled workforce, a stronger economy, and a fairer society.

Michele Clark

East side