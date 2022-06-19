Letter: Why young men can kill

"No young man of twenty thinks he can ever die." When I remember this saying adapted from William Hazlitt's " Feeling of Immortality in Early Youth," I recall many military men arguing for the draft, saying that youngest men make the best soldiers (they also are the most obedient) . I submit that the rash of shootings by young men is partly due to their inability to grasp the reality of death. For them it's like movies, video games etc. They do consciously know they too will die, and in fact they know that they are committing suicide by cop; but they see a chance for a kind of fame that otherwise they cannot have.