There was a time just about 100 years ago, when a political zealot and authoritarian fascist attempted a forceful takeover of Germany's government. This attempted takeover was organized and spearheaded by the zealot himself- Adolph Hitler- on November 8, 1923 with a march on Munich. It is called the Beer Hall Putsch (Munich Putsch), and pitted 2,000 of his paramilitary Nazi troops against government police. (sound familiar?)

Hitler and his troops failed , and although he fled, he was soon captured, arrested and charged. At trial, he was found guilty of treasonous conspiracy. He was sent to prison. All this happened in that month of November. (3 weeks)

Like Hitler, Trump organized, conspired and was present during his attempted overthrow of America's democracy on January 6, 2021. The motives of these men were/are uniquely and unmistakably aligned.

What's taking so long? Why is Trump not in Jail?

Ernest Saccani

Foothills