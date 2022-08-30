Letter: Why?

The media has yet to explain why the former President kept classified documents at his home. In addition to the obvious answer, I have several others. One, he never got a chance to read them while he was in office and wants to know what he missed. Two, he wants to use them as ice-breakers when he entertains. It is so hard to start conversations when you are an ex-President. Three, paper for his printer is so expensive and these papers were just going to be in storage boxes doing nothing anyway. Four, he wants his son and grandchildren to have primary documents when they write term papers, Five, Ivanka has an idea for a paper dress made with classified documents and she thinks it will sell with the MAGA crowd. Six, he misses Vlad and Kim and hopes that they will visit him if he provides reading materials. See he wasn't doing anything illegal with them and he hasn't made a cent from them.