In 1998 the Republican leadership claimed to be so “horrified” by Bill and Monica. In 2016 they embraced Donald Trump who is a million times worse than Bill Clinton. WHY?

Now that Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, the GOP (Greedy Old Pigs?) leadership is again rallying around Trump. WHY?

This is obviously a double standard.

God is NOT working through Trump (perhaps the opposition is?).

Flora Frederick

Midtown