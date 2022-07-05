 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: WI lost its Democracy today. NC next this fall

You probably do NOT watch informative, factual news. It’s easier to have some blowhard yelling at you from the TV until you agree while eating your tuna casserole dinner. In the meantime, our country is going to the GOP outhouse. In a few years, America will be a fascist state (reference: ‘Blade Runner’).

Today, the 24 percent-popular SCOTUS has agreed to take on a case this fall from North Carolina that will, when they overturn (and they will) a rational NC State Supreme Court decision to block an illegal Radical Party’s redistricting map in favor of a fair and balanced map by an independent commission. The GOP legislature is appealing this to the Supremes. When enacted, Radical politicians will immediately use it to CONTROL every aspect of our Federal and state elections. They will be able to appoint their own electors. Courts, Governors, and no one can overrule these decisions.

Wisconsin lost its democracy today! The duly elected Governor has had all powers taken away by Radicals.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

