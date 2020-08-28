Letter: Widespread "unrest"

At the Democrat Convention, “unrest” in our cities was highlighted as a problem they would solve. The police in the cities involved have correctly called the”unrest”, “riots”, so they could use appropriate crowd control measures to limit destruction of property. The cities involved, now unfortunately including Kenosha Wisconsin, are almost exclusively run by Democrats; often for decades. Progressive Portland leads the pack. The widespread “unrest” was the result of the deplorable actions of a bad cop in another Democrat run city, Minneapolis . In at least one case, Seattle, the mayor and governor refused Federal assistance because the local government would take care of the “demonstrations” by letting them play out. After about three weeks and a few deaths, those local authorities finally retook control of the occupied area to end the destruction. The voters in all these cities need to stop drinking the koolaid and consider kicking out their Democrats!
Matthew Scully
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
