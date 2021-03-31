 Skip to main content
Letter: Will anyone be left in Guatemala?
Have we become a country with open borders, accepting everyone that crosses our Southern border and then supporting them? I once thought this was illegal and that we had citizenship requirements. Years ago kids were adopted by Americans who wanted them. Now they are sent by their immigrant parents and placed on our doorstep, wanted or not. And the parents will follow and we will not want to separate families! Pima County can spend money for transporting and housing immigrants from our Southern border, but can’t find enough money for those standing on the corner of many of our Tucson streets wanting money for food. I’m glad to give to the food bank. I’m less glad to pay taxes to Pima County to spend it on busing and housing immigrants when resources seem to be scarce for legal residents already here.

Dave Locey

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

