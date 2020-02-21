Letter: Will Cooper's Op. 2/19 Misses Reason for Outrage

Re: the Feb. 19 article "Stone yet another target of anti-Trumpers' outrage."
Will Cooper uses his opinion piece to slam Sen. Kyrsten Sinema despite her reaction being in line with more than 2,000 former Department of Justice employees who served under both Democratic and Republican presidencies. Cooper does not think that seven felony convictions warrant a significant sentence. Witness tampering by itself could have resulted in 7 to 10-year sentence.
Cooper whines that Stone might die in jail if the full sentence was served. Mr. Stone’s age is irrelevant. Committing a crime in your 60’s does not justify a shorter sentence than committing the same crime at a younger age. And then Cooper attempts to throw suspicion on the prosecution because of their past association with Democrats.
Outrage is the correct response to the actions of President Trump and Bill Barr using cronyism and favoritism on behalf of Stone.
Mary Keerins
Foothills
