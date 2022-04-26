 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Will Earth Day bring us hope on this Eastern Easter?

This weekend Earth Day coincides with Easter--Orthodox Easter, celebrated by Ukranians and Russians alike. But will our earth have any progress to celebrate? On the contrary, we, the stewards of the planet have lurched precipitously backwards.

Most climate scientists give humans until 2030 to repair the earth (tikkun olan in Jewish traditions.) We have been distracted by Covid-19, yet--despite the deaths--the virus did not damage the environment.

Now we confront evil. Again it's in the Euro-Christian world. Russia's cruel invasion of Ukraine has nations around the globe scrambling for fossil fuels to fight our fellow humans. We just lost our chance to save the earth with alternative energies.

Does Easter give the globe any hope? I think we are doomed--unless science and all of us can find a way to cool our only home--in this there is a half-measure of hope.

Ronald Pust [MD]

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

