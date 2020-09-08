 Skip to main content
Letter: Will I feel safer under Biden or Trump?
In May an Oakland security guard was killed. Due to protests by BLM at the time speculation was that some left wing group was to blame, but it turned out to be a member of the right wing “boogaloo” movement. Other incidents, such the umbrella man in Minnesota also were right wing “instigators”. Members of the BLM movement, a number of which condemned the looting and violence, were targeted and blamed. “Dastardly Donnie” went so far as to call in Federal troops to inflame the situation. He has encouraged the Qanon group that may actually be patsies for the Russian GRU (Q is GRU?) and made a bad situation worse with his insane stances on Covid-19 and climate change. Frankly, I don't feel safe in Trump's world, so this non-partisan is placing his mark next to Biden in November. Understand I'm voting against Trump and not for Biden.

Dan Pendergrass

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

