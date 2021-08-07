Letter: WILL JUSTICE PREVAIL?

To the Editor;
I wonder how history will judge our infamous 45th president, Donald J. Trump. Four years of lies, hateful divisive rhetoric, misinformation, blatantly accepting the far right White Supremacist cult and other assorted extremist groups (Q-anon, Proud Boys, etc.) and last but not least, (in my opinion) his orchestrating the January 6th insurrection attempt on our capitol in Washington, DC and denying any and all impending charges and throw in his extra marital affairs plus his figure-fudging tax filings for good measure. With so much proof of wrongdoings, former president Donald J. Trump should be found guilty as charged. Finally, the thug who participated in the violent mob that trashed the capitol resulting in the deaths of five people was unbelievably sentenced to just 8 months jail time. Will Trump's evil doings bring a similar punishment? In these crazy, dangerous times, nothing surprises me!
Herb Stark
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.