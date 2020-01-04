Letter: Will Kyrsten Sinema become a Republican?

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was elected to the U.S. Senate as a Democrat. However, her Democratic fidelity is in serious doubt. Will she join the Democrats in voting to remove Donald Trump from office? I think that is doubtful. I think she will join the Republicans to keep him in office.
In the New Year's Day Star there is a photo of Sen. Sinema smiling at Trump sycophant Mike Pence. I would rather see her in photos with Chuck Schumer, which is where she, if she were a Democrat, belongs.
Will Kyrsten Sinema change parties and become a Republican? The New York Times reported on January 1, "Republican Women Are in Crisis: In the past 10 years, they have become an endangered species on the political stage." Do not be surprised if Kyrsten Sinema decides to help the Republican party with its crisis and joins that party.
Jeffrey Dean
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.