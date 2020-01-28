Letter: Will McSally Listen

On Wednesday, January 22, I called Senator McSally’s office. I spoke to the person who answered after first identifying myself, “I am calling to encourage the senator to continue serving her country as she hears the impeachment evidence and not simply follow President Trump.” As I continued, I realized the person had hung up on me. I decided to ignore this rudeness until I read in today’s paper the support for McSally’s “liberal hack” comment. I am a constituent; I am not a liberal hack. Yet I was treated in the same manner. This is not how I expect the people of Arizona to be treated. It tells us that McSally does not consider our views as relevant and has trained her staff to treat us as “hacks.”
Patricia Hemann, Retired Federal Magistrate Judge
Northwest side
