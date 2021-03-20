Letter: Will our politicians learn from our entomologists

Afraid of the migrating Africanized bees resting in a hedge in our backyard, we called for removing the cantaloupe-size swarm. Steve arrived in shorts and T-shirt, but with a mask. Instead of the soap spray, with which he killed the swarm in our front yard years ago, he prepared a cardboard box with some spray that attracts and calms the bees. He tapped and the whole swarm fell into the box, which he swiftly taped shut, leaving a small door on one end of the box to let in the remaining bees. About 15 minutes later, he sealed the door and was done. He will take the bees to a resting place and then later release them somewhere near Picacho Peak, where farms and orchards need the pollinators. I credit this humane treatment with economic benefits to our intelligent and caring entomologists. Will our politicians learn to settle our migrating humans more humanely with economic benefits for all?
Ke Chiang Hsieh
Midtown
