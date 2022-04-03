Letter: Will Smith's Oscar punch

In a day and age where violence is increasing daily on our streets, in our schools, in our homes and around the world, I worry that Will Smith's barbaric and widely publicized violent reaction to an inappropriate joke will only encourage more people to think that it is OK to physically harm people when they disagree with them. This is wrong. By not investigating and prosecuting this obvious assault on Chris Rock (regardless of whether or not he files a police report), the LAPD is sending the wrong message that this kind of openly violent behavior is tolerated as a means to settle differences and sets the wrong precedent. Violence is never an acceptable except in self-defense.