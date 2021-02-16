 Skip to main content
Letter: Will the Senate fail?
The argument being put forth by some senators that they must vote to acquit Donal Trump because they believe it is wrong for the Senate to conduct an impeachment trial must be repudiated by the Senate. These senators swore an oath to judge his guilt or innocence based on the merits of the case. Not to do so would be a gross violation of their oath.

Will the Senate remind these senators of the the oath they took? Will the Senate demand their resignation if they cannot do what they swore they would do? If they violate their oath by voting to acquit because they disagree with the Senate’s decision to proceed with a trial, will they be expelled from the Senate?

The Senate is on trial as much as Donal Trump. I hope the Senate can show the world that it is not a failed democratic institution.

Robert Shelton

Foothills

