Letter: Will Trump’s 180 degree policy U-turn be able to turn the tide?
It is ironic and troubling that Trump wasted months blaming Democrats for the COVID-19 pandemic "hoax" brushing it off as a short-term blip. Sane underlings may have convinced him that America faced an existential crisis and we had to respond with guns blazing. Or, world-wide rocky stock markets and crumbling economic conditions may have shaken Trump out of his torpor. He understands the almighty dollar.

Trump’s 180 degree policy U-turn received bipartisan support in Congress after McConnell awoke from his weekend siesta and realized the Senate must address America’s pandemic crisis. Pelosi led the House with aid for pandemic pandemonium victims.

Treasury now prepares to open floodgates to prevent another depression. Trump tax cuts frittered away trillions for Wall Street and the wealthy overheating the economy instead of preventing staggering debt by continuing Obama's stable growth. Pray that the green flood will help us stem the viral tide.

Mort Ganeles

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

