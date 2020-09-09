Letter: Will voting sustain democracy?

Voting, it is said, is a sacred duty of citizens living in a democracy, but does it always represent well-considered choices? In many instances today, that does not appear to be the case. This due to the highly polarized nature of the electorate, which is exacerbated in large measure by the ready availability of a number of sources of communication residing on the Internet. Although they afford a platform for the expression of diverse viewpoints, which is generally considered to be a good thing, there is no direct or reliable ‘truth filter’ on the material they provide. Thus, in a number of instances they have offered materially false and, in some cases, outrageous accounts of behavior, as exemplified by the purported child sex ring run by Hilary Clinton in the basement of a Pizza Hut. What is truly astounding is the willingness of individuals to believe such apparently fallacious material. Whatever the reason, it bodes ill for the ability of our democracy to sustain itself.
Gerry Maggiora, PhD
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
