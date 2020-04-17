Letter: Will we Learn from COVID-19?
View Comments

Letter: Will we Learn from COVID-19?

As COVID-19 rages, problems that have always lurked in the shadows of poverty are coming into the light and affecting wider swaths of our population. Unemployment may hit 20% during this pandemic. Suddenly, joblessness is not someone else’s problem. It’s MY problem. With unemployment comes loss of health insurance, a bad thing during a pandemic. As we “shelter in place,” the people we depend on the most, like grocery store workers and farm laborers, often do not make a living wage, do not have health insurance, and do not receive paid sick leave.

Too many Americans are one to two paychecks away from losing everything. For decades, our nation has considered this an acceptable risk. According to the World Economic Forum, COVID-19 is part of a pattern of “increasingly frequent epidemics that have coincided with globalization, urbanization, and climate change.” Pandemics will happen again—maybe soon. Will we be ready? Or will we throw $1,200 band-aids at the problem and bail out corporations instead?

Alison Jones

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News